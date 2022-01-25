A sudden, severe attack of pain in the big toe may be a sign of gout. Once known as the “disease of kings” because of its association with rich food and alcohol, gout is actually a common form of arthritis that can affect anyone.
Gout attacks are extremely painful. They are caused when uric acid accumulates in the body’s tissues or a joint and crystallizes.
The big toe joint is the most common target of gout because the toe is the coolest part of the body, and uric acid crystallizes at cooler temperatures.
While most prevalent in the big toe, the disease can affect any joint in the body including ankles, knees, elbows, wrists and fingers.
You are more likely to develop gout if you have high levels of uric acid in your body. Your body produces uric acid when it breaks down purines, chemicals found naturally in our bodies and in food.
Normally uric acid dissolves in your blood, passes through your kidneys and is excreted in your urine. Some people develop gout because their kidneys have difficulty eliminating normal amounts of uric acid, while others produce too much uric acid.
Foods that are high in purines contribute to uric-acid buildup. People prone to gout attacks should avoid purine-rich foods such as shellfish, organ meats (kidney, liver), red meat, red wine and beer. High-fructose foods such as soft drinks may also trigger a flare-up.
Other risk factors include obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease, a family history of gout and taking certain medications that can increase the level of uric acid in your body.
Men are more likely to suffer from gout, but women become more susceptible as they age. More than 8 million Americans have gout, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An attack of gout can occur suddenly, often in the middle of the night. The affected joint may be hot, red, swollen or extremely tender.
After the most intense pain from an attack subsides, joint discomfort may last for days or weeks if left untreated.
If you are experiencing symptoms of gout, it is important to seek medical attention.
A foot and ankle surgeon may recommend the following treatments:
Prescribing medications or injections to treat the pain, swelling and inflammation
Making dietary changes such as avoiding food and beverages high in purines
Drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, and avoiding alcoholic beverages
Immobilizing and elevating the foot
The symptoms of gout usually resolve in three to 10 days with treatment. If gout is not treated, it can lead to worsening pain and joint damage.
For more information on gout, contact Wentz Foot & Ankle Specialists at 719-539-6600.
Dr. Ralph Wentz is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon in Salida and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.
