In the last few years, immunity has become a hot topic due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. While you may have heard of this topic in the news, it can still be a bit confusing in terms of how our immunity works and what we can do to help boost our immunity.
Let’s start with some basic facts. The immune system works to protect us from disease, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and toxins. These foreign substances within our bodies (called antigens) trigger the immune system to both recognize them in the future and to quickly get rid of them.
Cells called B lymphocytes are put into action and create antibodies, which attach to specific antigens to destroy them. They do this with the help of T cells, which destroy antigens that the antibodies have “marked.” The antibodies stay in our bodies so that they can both recognize and fight the same infection again.
There are three types of immunity:
Innate immunity: This is general immunity present since birth, for example, the physical barrier of skin or the immune system’s ability to detect foreign substances that could prove dangerous.
Adaptive immunity: This develops throughout our lifespan and occurs when we are exposed to different illness or are immunized via vaccination.
Passive immunity: This immunity is acquired from an outside source and does not last as long as other types of immunity. An example of passive immunity is a mother’s breast milk that serves to give a baby protection, or when a person is given antibodies.
So what can you do to boost your immunity?
Get vaccinated: Vaccinations help your body by providing antibodies for diseases that your immune system has never encountered. Ask your doctor or Public Health about which vaccines you might need. There are vaccinations necessary for all age groups.
Stop smoking: Smoking hurts the immune system, making it less successful at fighting disease. Call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510 if you need help quitting. Pregnant women who quit smoking can even earn up to $350 in free diapers.
Balanced eating: Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet and try to minimize sugar. Your body, including your immune system, needs nourishment, and the vitamins and minerals found in fruits and vegetables are especially helpful.
Exercise: Exercise improves your cardiovascular health and helps to regulate the immune system by stimulating the various cells involved in immune response. Try to be active for at least 30 minutes per day. This could be common forms of exercise like jogging or taking a class, but could also look like doing housework, such as vacuuming, or going for a brisk walk.
Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight can lead to an impaired immune system and also decrease the effectiveness of vaccines. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what a healthy range might look like for you and to ensure you safely manage weight loss if it is advised.
Get good sleep: Chronic loss of sleep can negatively affect your immune system, making you more susceptible to disease. Building sleep loss can also deeply affect your mental health. Turn off all screens one hour prior to bedtime. Try to maintain the same general bedtime even on weekends or vacations.
Decrease stress: While stress cannot be avoided entirely, it’s important to recognize and respond to chronic stress. Some ideas to decrease stress include spending time in the outdoors, taking a brief walk on your lunch break, practicing deep breathing or trying a grounding practice such as yoga or meditation.
Hand hygiene: Wash your hands frequently, especially after using the restroom and before eating or cooking food. Make sure you scrub your hands together vigorously and wash for at least 20 seconds.
Limit alcohol. Excessive amounts of alcohol can impede the immune system’s ability to respond to antigens. At social events, take carbonated water or flavored water to sip on as an alternative to alcohol. Sip slowly and make sure you’re balancing your intake with lots of water. Consider “off days” on which you abstain from alcohol.
Our bodies were made to fight disease, and building immunity only makes us stronger. Follow the tips above to help boost your immune system, and to continue to build a healthy life.
As William Shakespeare said, “Our bodies are our gardens, to which our wills are gardeners.” While we trust our bodies to do what they were made to do, we also get to tend to them in all aspects of our life.
Abigail Smedly, BSN, RN, is COVID-19 clinical school coordinator at Chaffee County Public Health.
