Last year, over 70,000 people nationwide were treated in emergency departments for injuries related to lawn mowers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

We see too many foot injuries from power lawn mowers. The blades whirl at 3,000 revolutions per minute, yet we see patients who have been hurt while operating a mower barefoot.

