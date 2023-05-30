Last year, over 70,000 people nationwide were treated in emergency departments for injuries related to lawn mowers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
We see too many foot injuries from power lawn mowers. The blades whirl at 3,000 revolutions per minute, yet we see patients who have been hurt while operating a mower barefoot.
Children younger than age 14 and adults older than age 44 are the most likely to be injured. Foot injuries range from dirty, infection-prone lacerations to severed tendons or amputated toes.
Here are a few simple precautions to avoid making your backyard a “toe- away zone”:
• Don’t mow a wet lawn. Losing control by slipping on rain-soaked grass is the leading cause of foot injuries caused by power mowers.
• Wear heavy shoes or work boots while mowing – no sneakers or sandals, and definitely no bare feet.
• Mow slowly across slopes, never go up and down.
• Never pull a running mower backward.
• Keep the clip bag attached when operating a power mower to prevent injuries from projectiles.
• Use a mower with a release mechanism on the handle that automatically shuts it off when you let go.
• Always keep children away from a running lawn mower and do not allow children to ride as passengers on mowers.
If a mower accident occurs – even just a minor injury – it should be treated immediately. Flush the wound thoroughly and apply a topical antibiotic to prevent infection. If you suffer any sort of foot or ankle lawn mower injury, consult a foot and ankle surgeon. Go directly to the nearest emergency room if you suffer a life-threatening injury.
Superficial wounds can be treated on an outpatient basis, but more serious injuries usually require surgery to repair tendon damage, deep clean the wound and suture it. Tendons severed in lawn mower accidents generally can be reattached unless toes have been amputated.
To schedule an appointment for a foot or ankle injury, contact Wentz Foot & Ankle Specialists at 719-539-6600.
Dr. Ralph Wentz is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon in Salida and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.
