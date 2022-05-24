Prejudice or discrimination against a particular age group, especially older adults, is called “ageism.”
The term “ageism” was created in 1969 by psychiatrist and gerontologist Robert Neil Butler.
Butler was the first director of the National Institute on Aging. He advocated for older adults’ rights and social needs and conducted healthy aging research.
Ageist discrimination also exists against younger populations; however, individuals who are older (50 and older) are typically more discriminated against or stereotyped because of their older ages.
In Chaffee County, 26 percent of the population is 65 and older. The next age category of 55-64 represents 16.8 percent of the county’s population. That means 46 percent of Chaffee County’s residents are 55 and older.
The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million in 2016 to over 98 million by 2060. Older adults are projected to outnumber children by 2034.
A modern-day voice for healthy aging is the Changing the Narrative campaign, designed to impact how people think, talk and act about aging. The campaign describes ageism as altered behavior toward a person or group based on how old someone is. In general, society has tendencies to see older individuals as “debilitated, unworthy of attention or unsuitable for employment.”
Janine Vanderburg, Changing the Narrative director, said, “Research shows that ageism affects our physical and mental health and memory, and shortens our life span.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that loneliness and social isolation in older adults are serious public health risks, affecting a significant number of people in the U.S. These factors are putting older adults at risk for serious medical conditions, such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, anxiety and depression.
Depression in older life should not be a part of normal life, according to the National Council on Aging. The council believes that thriving while aging should be normalized and addressed.
Creating any “new normal” most likely requires new or different thinking.
The supporting graphic from the Reframing Aging Initiative provides suggestions for alternative thinking and positive word choices as they both relate to older adults and aging in general. One in particular speaks to the point of this article: “Aging is a dynamic process that leads to new abilities and knowledge we can share with our communities.”
In the Chaffee County community, local nonprofits and entities, such as Ark Valley Helping Hands, Area Agency on Aging, Chaffee County Public Health, Embracing Aging and Age Strong Chaffee, are collectively working to improve the quality of life for the county’s older adults.
This shared mission focuses on services and resources for aging in place, social connections and opportunities, clarity about aging and ageism and strategies for aging well in Chaffee County now and in the years to come.
Aging well includes embracing that aging happens to all. One can not dispute that all people are aging every single minute. Healthy aging also involves redefining societal and individual perceptions of growing older, which includes combating ageism.
Aging is a privilege, and age should not matter. As Edward J. Stieglitz said, “In the end it’s not the years in your life that count; it’s the life in your years.”
Sources: U.S. Census Bureau, Changing the Narrative, National Council on Aging Fifth Annual Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day Symposium, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reframing Aging Initiative
A.O. Bergeler is Ark Valley Helping Hands executive director.
