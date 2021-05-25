The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) Foundation is accepting applications for the Women’s Wellness Connection (WWC) Clinical Services program.
The WWC program is grant funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and offers free cervical cancer screenings/Pap smear tests and free breast cancer screenings/mammograms to qualifying women, a press release stated.
Eligible participants are women between the ages of 21 and 64, living within a specific income level and are uninsured or underinsured. Funding for screenings is available for women living in Chaffee, Lake, Western Fremont, Park and Saguache counties.
In addition to providing free preventative health screenings at its main hospital campus, HRRMC recently qualified to provide these services at all HRRMC outlying clinic locations, including the Salida Health Center, Buena Vista Health Center, Custer County Health Center in Westcliffe and the Saguache Health Center.
“The Women’s Wellness Connection program creates awareness and access to preventative health and cancer screenings,” Melanie Critelli, WWC community health coordinator, said. “Our service region is geographically isolated, which can create barriers to women accessing annual care. Insurance coverage and cost can create additional obstacles. Our program works to support women financially and emotionally to access these critical appointments.”
More information, including details on guidelines and enrollment, are available on the hospital website at www.hrrmc.com/hrrmc-foundation.
For questions about the enrollment process or to talk with someone directly, contact Critelli at melanie.critelli@hrrmc.net or 719-530-1065.
