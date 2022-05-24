by Ralph Wentz, DPM,
As golfers head to the links this summer, they should be aware of potentially serious foot problems that can result from years of playing the game.
The physical act of repeatedly swinging a golf club in practice and on the golf course can lead to a condition known as hallux limitus, a jamming and deterioration of the big toe joint.
The movement and weight transfer that occur during a golf swing can cause this problem and other chronic foot ailments.
When golfers follow through on their swing, they can overextend the big toe joint on the back foot. Those who have played the game avidly for several years can eventually wear out the cartilage or jam the big toe joint.
If left untreated, the likely outcome is painful arthritis in the big toe, which can make it very difficult to continue playing golf.
Golfers who have pain and swelling around the big toe joint or less mobility in this area than other parts of the foot should visit a foot and ankle surgeon for an examination and appropriate treatment.
A history of trauma to the big toe area and bone structure can also precipitate the condition. Individuals with a long first metatarsal bone (big toe), for example, are more susceptible to joint compression and hallux limitus.
If golfers experience pain in the big toe area when playing, they should consider it a warning sign that intervention is necessary before the joint becomes arthritic. In most cases, orthotics can be prescribed to provide relief, but advanced cases may require surgery.
Another foot problem common in golfers is a neuroma or pinched nerve at the bottom of the foot. The weight transfer to the front foot that occurs in the follow-through applies pressure that, over time, can cause a pinched nerve.
To avoid this, golfers should not wear shoes that have a spike directly beneath the ball of the foot.
The pressure from that single spike, magnified by the several thousand steps taken during an average round of golf, can cause intense pain and swelling in the ball of the foot.
Any pair of golf shoes can be made more foot friendly without sacrificing traction by removing poorly located spikes.
