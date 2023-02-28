Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal symptoms, medically referred to as viral gastroenteritis. It usually comes on quickly and suddenly with significant vomiting and diarrhea. 

Many people who have norovirus refer to it as the “stomach flu” or the “stomach bug”; however, there are many types of germs that can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Unless you have a diagnosis of norovirus, or have a known close contact of someone with diagnosed norovirus, you likely won’t know which virus you have. Other viruses that cause gastroenteritis are rotavirus, adenovirus and astrovirus.

