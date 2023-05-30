Do you or someone you know have pre-diabetes or diabetes? If so, living a healthy lifestyle is important to achieving your or their well-being goals.
Diabetes management
Some helpful goals for managing your diabetes include:
1. Eating healthy: Since food affects your blood sugar, it is important to pay attention to when, what and how much you eat.
2. Medication management: To reach your blood sugar target, it is important to take your medication regularly at the dose and time prescribed.
3. Staying active: To include 30 minutes of moderate physical activity daily. This can include brisk walking, swimming or an exercise class. You can break it up into 10- to 15-minute sessions throughout the day.
4. Know your numbers: Keep track of your blood sugar and A1C numbers to identify trends and adjust food and exercise as needed.
Food choices
It is important to continue eating the foods you enjoy, while introducing healthy choices. Below are several ideas on ways to incorporate both:
• Whole fruits are a good source of fiber and contain less sugar than fruit juice or dried fruit. Fruit is a great source of vitamin C.
• Fresh, frozen and canned vegetables in a rainbow of colors provide a wide variety of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Try to fill half of your plate with nonstarchy vegetables at every meal.
• Lean protein, including beef or pork, skinless poultry, seafood, eggs, nuts and beans, help to build and repair muscle. Try to fill no more than a fourth of your plate with lean protein at a meal.
• Whole grains are a great source of fiber, and contain many of the B-vitamins, plus vitamins A and E and iron. Try to fill no more than a fourth of your plate with whole grains or starches at a meal.
• Low-fat dairy foods, like milk, cottage cheese, cheese and plain yogurt are great sources of calcium and vitamins A and D.
• Fiber helps to slow the rise of your blood sugar.
Following evidence-based information
Make sure to follow evidence-based recommendations to avoid diabetes misconceptions surrounding net carbohydrates and low-carbohydrate diets. Key resources can be found on the websites of the American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association. These recommendations are based on scientific research, and the strength of the recommendation depends on the balance between desirable and undesirable outcomes.
The term “net carbs” assumes the blood glucose response from all fibers and sugar alcohols is going to be easily predicted and will have the same exact effect on everyone. In reality, the effect is going to differ based on a lot of factors that depend on each individual. Evidence does not support counting net carbohydrates.* The best advice is to reduce overall carbohydrate intake.
Staying active
For people who have diabetes – or almost any other disease, for that matter – the benefits of exercise cannot be overstated. Exercise helps control weight, lower blood pressure, lower harmful LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, raise healthy HDL cholesterol, strengthen muscles and bones, reduce anxiety and improve your general well-being.
There are added benefits for people with diabetes: Exercise lowers blood glucose levels and boosts your body’s sensitivity to insulin, countering insulin resistance.
All forms of exercise – aerobic, resistance or doing both (combined training) – are equally good at lowering HbA1c values in people with diabetes. Both resistance training and aerobic exercise can help lower insulin resistance.
Exercise fact: People with diabetes who walk at least two hours a week are less likely to die of heart disease than their sedentary counterparts, and those who exercise three to four hours a week can reduce their risk even more.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Wellness Department is now offering a diabetes self-management education course. Learn how to manage your diabetes and well-being while enjoying a diabetes-friendly meal. Courses will be held in July and October. The course consists of two individual appointments with a registered dietitian and four two-hour group classes. Topics will include an overview of the disease, healthy eating, blood glucose monitoring and more.
A referral from your primary care provider is required to sign up for the course. If you have questions, contact Sally Ayotte at 719-530-2200, extension 2592.
Sources:
*Presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; June 3-7, 2022; New Orleans. Data derived from Chomko, M. 2-BM-MS02.
Per Chomko, “In the population with diabetes wanting to try a ketogenic diet, we want to pay special attention to those with a family history of cardiovascular disease or if they have a known dyslipidemia. Checking a baseline lipid panel and follow-up after one to three months is key to ensuring LDL cholesterol hasn’t risen to unhealthy levels. Very low-carbohydrate and ketogenic diets are safe for most people with diabetes in the short term, as long as medications are adjusted accordingly and lab values are monitored on a regular basis. There is limited data on the long-term (2 years) safety of a low-carbohydrate diet.”
• https://www.healio.com/news/endocrinology/20220604/use-evidence-to-debunk-myths-about-net-carbs-artificial-sweeteners-lowcarb-diets
• “The Importance of Exercise When You Have Diabetes”: 2/3/2021, Harvard Health Publishing
Sally Ayotte, RDN, is a clinical dietitian.
