Stepping out of the shadows of HIV

Robin, left, and Ann not only live with HIV, but they also help many other people do so as well.

 Courtesy photo

Ann is a 74-year-old retired principal and grandmother living in Connecticut. Robin is a 58-year-old community health educator and mother of four living in Maryland. On the surface, these women may seem to have little in common, but what brings them together is that for the last 25 years, both have been living with HIV.

They have also chosen to step out of the shadows about their journey and help others get past the stigma surrounding HIV.

