Physician’s assistant Aubrey Deegan recently joined Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
She specializes in interventional pain procedures and pain management.
Deegan joins Dr. Richard Wolkowitz and nurse practicioner Elizabeth “Ellie” Curie as part of the pain management clinic, seeing patients full-time in the hospital’s outpatient pavilion in Salida.
She received a bachelor’s degree in human biology from University of Kansas, Lawrence with a concentration in pre-medicine and speech-language pathology and her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Texas Tech Health Science Center in Midland, Texas.
Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Deegan previously worked on the Front Range before moving to Chaffee County this fall.
“It has been a dream for me and my husband to move to this area, and I’m overjoyed to be able to serve the community I fell in love with years ago,” Deegan said. “I’m looking forward to being able to offer long-term care as I establish roots in Salida.”
Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO said, “We’re pleased to welcome Aubrey Deegan to HRRMC. As a dedicated health professional who’s passionate about providing the best treatment options for her patients, she is a valuable addition to our pain clinic.”
For more information or to make an appointment with Deegan, please call 719-530-2000.
