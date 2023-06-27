It may come as a surprise to some, but an ophthalmologist can help you keep an eye on your overall health. In fact, an ophthalmologist – a physician who specializes in medical and surgical eye care – may be the first to detect if you’re at risk for a heart attack, stroke or other life-threatening conditions. 

That’s because subtle, early damage to tiny blood vessels in the eyes can provide important clues about what is happening in the small blood vessels of the brain and heart, a press release stated. 

