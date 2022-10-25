New general surgeon joins HRRMC

Board-certified general/trauma surgeon Dr. Ernest W. Steinle has joined the medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in the general surgery clinic.
Steinle will see patients in the general surgery clinic on HRRMC’s main campus at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.
He will also perform surgeries, as well as minor and gastroenterology procedures, including colonoscopies.
“Having Dr. Steinle join our general surgery clinic will be a wonderful addition to our surgical services,” HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said in a press release. “He brings a wealth of surgical experience and knowledge to our impressive and skilled team of surgeons.”
Steinle received his medical degree from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He completed his residency in general surgery at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, where he was also chief resident for one year.
He is board-certified in general surgery from the American Board of Surgery.
Steinle has practiced medicine in both private practice and hospital settings, including his role as chief of staff at Parkview Medical Center from 2005-2011.
For more information about Steinle, call the HRRMC general surgery clinic at 719-530-2481.
