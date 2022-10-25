New general surgeon joins HRRMC

Steinle

Board-certified general/trauma surgeon Dr. Ernest W. Steinle has joined the medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in the general surgery clinic.

Steinle will see patients in the general surgery clinic on HRRMC’s main campus at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.

