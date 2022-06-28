“There is no more creative force in the world than the menopausal woman with zest” – Margaret Mead.
Menopause represents a rite of passage that opens a door to a new phase of life. This stage encompasess a large percentage of our lives as women and often represents a time of the most career productivity and growth into knowledge and wisdom.
Though these changes in the body may seem at times unfair, insurmountable and uncomfortable, gracefully managing this transition is within our reach.
Menopause has three stages. Perimenopause represents the eight-10 years of transition from reproduction to the end of menstruation (ages 40-50 typically). The second phase is the point at which menstruation has not occurred for 12 months and is called menopause. Stage 3 is termed postmenopause and is defined as the period of time after 12 months without menstruation.
The stages of menopause begin as the ovaries make less of the hormone estrogen. Estrogen works in conjunction with progesterone to control menstruation, influence calcium and maintain cholesterol levels in the blood. Estrogen is responsible for skin and hair health, regulating mood, and normal sleep.
When the hormone shift occurs, physiologic changes lead to common concerns that can arise, including joint and muscle pain, mood swings, body composition and weight changes, hot flashes/night sweats, insomnia, difficulty with normal bowel and bladder function, discomfort with and desire for physical intimacy, decreased concentration and memory, cardiovascular changes, altered physical and athletic performance and hair loss.
How do these changes impact our health and function?
• Decreased bone density, along with diminishing balance, increases the risk of falling and fractures.
• Changes in cholesterol blood levels can cause increased stress to the heart, elevating the risk of heart disease.
• Fat mass gain, in particular increased abdominal fats and flaccid lean mass, create concerns with aesthetic changes in appearance and also increase risks to overall health.
• Bowel and bladder function and intimacy are affected and can be a cause for shifts in relationships, discomfort with social and recreational activities and negative impact on physical fitness and athletics.
• Insomnia is linked to hot flashes/night sweats, mood changes and depression.
This all sounds like a lot of bad news, but the good news is that these symptoms can all be managed and quality of life preserved so that this very important and beautiful phase of life can be realized. Here are several ways managing symptoms can occur:
Physical therapy effectively addresses the symptoms and physical changes impacting function and quality of life. There is a distinct specialty practice for women’s health with services including thorough evaluation, hands-on manual therapy, individualized exercise, self-management programs and guidance for athletes to address the concerning physical symptoms associated with menopause.
There are many medical intervention options, including hormone management, which includes choices of hormone replacement techniques, bioidenticals and topical agents.
Attention to food and nutrition is an essential component for graceful management of the physical transitions. Not only is it noninvasive and accessible, it has the power and capacity to improve many aspects of the common symptoms of menopause.
Safe fitness activities serve as bone and muscle builders, improved cardiovascular fitness, better balance, restorative sleep, mood management and mental boosting.
For more information on how to help with the journey through menopause, the HRRMC pelvic health rehab team and Dr. Lydia Segal offer a free six-week summer workshop on this topic, titled “Menopause: Before, During and After.” Classes cover physical therapy and medical interventions, nutrition, cardiovascular health and movement techniques.
“Menopause: Before, During and After” takes place from noon to 2 p.m.Tuesdays, starting July 19 through Aug. 23.
To find out more details, and to register, call 719-530-2040.
Classes take place in the outdoor exercise gazebo at HRRMC. Class size is limited to 20, and COVID-19 precautions will be followed based on current county guidelines and conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.