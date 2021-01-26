Winter can be a difficult time of the year, especially when coupled with the unique challenges COVID-19 presents, but there are ways to make it to spring intact.
Try not to be too hard on yourself and realize that it is natural to feel less energy during the colder months.
Sometimes you need a little more support, and it is important to recognize if your winter blues are getting worse.
Depression can have serious consequences, and it is hard to beat it all on your own. Do not hesitate to reach out for help.
On Jan. 28, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Chaffee County, will offer a free seminar on ways to improve mood and strengthen your mental health during trying times.
The seminar, facilitated by Jody Bol, will focus on using the beauty and restorative power of nature to bring relaxation, stress relief and a sense of connection.
The seminar will cover research supporting nature as a healing force and incorporate restorative exercises using natural photos, sounds and visualizations.
Jody Bol, an organizational development consultant has provided training to corporations, non-government organizations, and non-profit organizations for more than 30 years and has been a meditation teacher since 1995.
Her photographs have appeared in Southwest Fly Fishing and have won many firsts in local competitions.
The Winter Wellness Seminar will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. To pre-register for the event, email info@namichaffee.org or call 970-823-4751. Enrollment will be capped at 15.
NAMI is dedicated to creating a community of recovery and hope for those affected by mental health challenges and their families through education, support, and advocacy.
For more information, to donate or volunteer, log on to www.namichaffee.org or email info@namichaffee.com.
Eunice Collette is president of NAMI Chaffee County.
