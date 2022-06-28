Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will offer a free men’s health class and educational series starting July 22.
The six-week class will be offered by the HRRMC physical therapy and urology departments, along with Dr. Lydia Segal and several guest speakers.
Classes will focus on a review of reproductive and pelvic anatomy, common male urogenital diagnoses, sexual health, mobility and stability, pelvic muscle exercises and more, a press release stated.
Sessions will take place from noon-1:30 p.m. Fridays until Aug. 23 on HRRMC’s main campus at the Outdoor Exercise Pavilion, 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.
For more information and to register, call 719-530-2040 or email allison.hammond@hrrmc.net.
