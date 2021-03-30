NAMI Chaffee County is offering a free, virtual Family-to-Family course 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 8 through May 27 on Zoom.
This eight-week course provides information and strategies for supporting a loved one living with a mental health condition, while helping participants maintain their own wellbeing. Participants will learn about:
• Problem solving and effective communication.
• Self care and managing stress.
Supporting your loved one with compassion.
• Finding and using local supports and services.
• Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain.
• How to handle crisis.
• Current treatments and therapies.
• The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family.
NAMI Family-to-Family is an evidence-based program. This means that research shows that the program significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of the people closest to a person living with a mental health condition.
This program is intended for family, friends and significant others who have loved ones living with a mental health condition, and is taught by trained peer facilitators who have personal experience with mental health conditions in their families.
To register, or get more information about other NAMI programs and support groups, contact NAMI Chaffee County by emailing info@namichaffee.org, 970-823-4751, or visit https://namichaffee.org/ for more information.
