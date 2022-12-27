Holiday halitosis: Causes and combatants
Courtesy photo

Here’s a hint to help everyone breathe easier this holiday season: Before you head out the door to your next holiday function, make sure your breath is set for close conversation by knowing the culprits of bad breath and simple solutions that keep you safe from catching an unwelcome whiff.

“Bad breath can be from skipping healthy oral hygiene habits or it can be indicative of a deeper issue,” Dr. Kyle Dosch, Delta Dental of Washington’s dental director and member dentist, said in a press release. “Combining good habits and consistent visits to the dentist will help keep halitosis away.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.