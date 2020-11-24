Take steps if you test positive for COVID-19

After being informed of a positive COVID-19 test, there are several steps to take to stay safe and keep others safe.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend:
• Stay home from work and school. And stay away from other public places. If you must go out, avoid using any kind of public transportation, ride sharing or taxis.
• Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately.
• Get rest and stay hydrated.
• If you have a medical appointment, call the health care provider ahead of time and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19.
• For medical emergencies, call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you have or may have COVID-19.
• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also you should use a separate bathroom if available. If you need to be around other people in or outside of the home, wear a mask.
• Avoid sharing personal items with other people in your household, like dishes, towels and bedding.
• Clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters, tabletops and doorknobs. Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.
