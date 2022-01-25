(NAPSI) – As the world celebrates the new year, many make an annual list of resolutions and goals, which often include improving overall health and fitness.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, improving overall health is front and center more so than usual. However, according to the U.S. New Year’s Resolutions 2020 study conducted by YouGov, more than half of those who set New Year’s resolutions can’t follow through.
Exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor Tom Holland has a new approach to setting and reaching health and fitness goals this year.
Focus on anti-resolutions
In a press release Holland recommends turning the typical New Year’s resolutions list on its head by creating “anti-resolutions” to focus on what you’re not going to do. For example, instead of saying, “I’m going to work out every day” or “eat only healthy foods,” resolve to not make excuses. This can take the focus off the broader goal and onto in-the-moment actions.
The next time you plan to go the gym or cook a healthy meal, and you start to come up with reasons why today’s not the day, you can remember your resolution to not make excuses. If you set unrealistic resolutions to transform your entire lifestyle all at once, it’s more difficult to take the necessary steps to get there.
Most people have made excuses for not making a workout or sticking to a routine. The anti-resolution approach changes the focus from overly ambitious goals to a more subtle mindset shift.
To help you continue or take those first steps on your fitness journey, Holland also recommends connected fitness services and apps, such as the JRNY digital fitness platform (https://www.bowflex.com/jrny.html). With the JRNY app, you can fit exercise into your schedule with a wide range of personalized, trainer-led workouts.
JRNY features workouts such as HIIT, strength, yoga, stretch and Pilates, which can be accessed from a mobile device or tablet via the JRNY app. So many options means no more excuses. No matter your fitness level, goals or lifestyle, JRNY has exercise programs to help you stay motivated and active so you can make exercise a habit in your life.
Determine what
works best for you
Often people struggle to get started working out because they think they need to go to the gym all the time or sacrifice privacy, comfort and entertainment to see results. Holland notes that it’s important to not let trends, other people’s opinions or even your own preconceived notions get in the way.
It’s easier than ever to find a workout routine that aligns with your lifestyle. If going to the gym isn’t your speed, you could pick up a fitness product such as dumbbells or download the JRNY mobile app for access to hundreds of video workouts that can be done from the comfort of your own home – no expensive gym membership or commute required.
If you find your motivation is dwindling, you can work out at home while streaming entertainment subscriptions such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
This new year, Holland says, try a different approach to health and fitness resolutions by kicking the overly ambitious goals of the past to the side in favor of setting anti-resolutions instead. At the same time, take advantage of what today’s fitness technology has to offer to improve your odds of success and make this your year.
