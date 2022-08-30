Chaffee County has several options for residents to safely dispose of unused and expired medications as well as used needles and syringes (sharps).
All services are offered for free, according to a press release from Chaffee County Public Health.
Safe disposal of medications is available at Buena Vista Drug, 403 U.S. 24; Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, 137 F St.; and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 641 W. Third St., Salida.
Accepted medications include all prescriptions pills, over-the-counter medicine, vitamins, liquid medications (in original, nonleaking containers), ointments, medicated patches, pet medication, unused EpiPens and insulin pens (needle must still be protected inside pen).
Items not accepted include marijuana, illicit drugs like heroin or cocaine, open needles, syringes or other sharps, chemotherapy drugs, medical tools and supplies, bloody or infectious waste and personal care items.
Safe disposal of used sharps (syringes) in containers different from the medication disposal described above is available at Chaffee County Public Health, 448 E. First St., Suite 137, in Salida, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; the outdoor receptacle at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. (available 24/7); and the outdoor receptacle at Buena Vista Drug, 403 U.S. 24 (available 24/7).
Syringes and needles should be placed in closed, plastic containers (no glass containers). Those who use the service at the Public Health office will also receive a free, FDA-approved sharps disposal container.
For questions about the receptacles, call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
