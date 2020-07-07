Golfers chip in to help food bank

An informal group of golfers in Salida has turned its pastime into philanthropy.
The Swindle Group, which member Dan Downing called, “just a bunch of guys who have been playing together for a long time,” switched its game around this year.
They play two or three times per week, although some guys only play once a week and others once a month. In the past, Downing said the winner would buy the drinks after the game and the guys who lost would drink for free.
This year, the group has been donating its winnings to the First Presbyterian Church Food Bank instead. So far they’ve given $4,000.
“This year, with COVID, we were leery about exchanging cash and scorecards so we changed the game into a points game,” Downing said. “If you don’t make the quota, you give a dollar. We started doing it and one thing led to another.”
Downing said when he walked in to the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday and donated $463, it made an even $4,000 that the group has given to the food bank.
“And it’s still going strong,” Downing said. “These guys are loving it. They feel like they’re doing something good and we’re getting our exercise.”
Other golfers also started chipping in once they heard about what the group was doing. Downing said several guys have handed him a $20 to put into the fund.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised how eager everyone is to participate,” Downing said. “It’s nice to be a part of a community where you can find things like this happening.”
