Local teen wins Boys & Girls art awards

Devyn Grundy isn’t used to winning awards ... yet.
The 18-year-old artist from Fairplay recently placed first in the oil/acrylic category in a regional Boys & Girls Club fine arts competition for her painting “Lighting the Way.”
The painting will go on to be displayed in Washington D.C. and will be reproduced for a traveling art exhibit for the organization.
Grundy said it’s the first main award she has received for her work.
She attends Boys & Girls Club in Chaffee County and attends the teen nights at the Salida Club.
She said she was pretty excited to learn her works had earned a first place in regional competition.
Attending school online since eighth grade, the recent graduate has had time to hone her craft.
She said she is inspired by anything beautiful, and gravitates toward glowing light, fantasy, stars, sparkle, “Anything I find cool.”
She said pictures also inspire her artwork and serve as a basis for what she creates.
Many of her works are purposefully dark in order to make the glowing effect of her work stand out.
Grundy has some formal training, having taken a one year mastery course form the Milan Art Institute, which offer online painting and drawing classes.
“I learned a lot from that and it jump started my art career,” she said.
She does plan to make art her career and already has work at Portfolio Gallery in Breckenridge.
Grundy said she wants to inspire people with her pieces and bring them in to another world.
“I want to immerse people in this world I’ve created in my artwork and inspire them to do what makes them happiest,” she said.
She said when people see her art, they can make their own story and put their own narrative into the piece and let that inspire them.
Many of Grundy’s paintings are for sale on her website, in addition to those shown at Portfolio Gallery.
Although Grundy prefers to paint in a large format, she has recently begun to paint smaller pieces. The shift was a result of COVID-19 and the economy.
“I thought it would be better,” she said.
Grundy’s work can be seen and purchased at devyngrundy.com or portfoliobreck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.