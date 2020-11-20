Giving trees can be found at local merchants

Baba’s Magical Christmas is now in its 12th year of providing Secret Santa gifts for students in the community who could benefit from an extra special Christmas.
Giving trees listing needs of the students can be found at Kaleidoscope Toys, The Little Red Tricycle, Salida Mountain Sports, The Book Haven and Corvus Clothing and Curiosities.
Giving trees will remain in place until about a week before Christmas to allow time for organization and delivery of the care packages.
“We work with local school district staff and Family and Youth Initiatives to identify individual students and family s who could benefit,” organizer Shannon Nelson, said. “This year we expect to work with about 60 students and that number will increase the closer we get to Christmas.”
Organizers encourage everyone to shop early and avoid the crowds.
All of the participating businesses are happy to take orders by phone.
They will pick a tag off their tree and shop for you.
Donations are being accepted through the Chaffee Cares website at https://www.chaffeeecares.org/donate.
Baba’s Magical Christmas also has cash donors and “adopt a student” Secret Santa shoppers who purchase additional items like winter clothing, blankets, pajamas, household items, special request items, toiletries, etc.
All of the families the group is sponsoring will receive a box of food containing non-perishable staples that will provide several meals.
Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Bunny and Clyde’s Corner Café at the corner of G and First Streets.
“Our program is completely anonymous and students and families will never know where the gift boxes came from,” Nelson said. “Elementary and middle school families will pick up their gifts at the Salida Fire Station downtown and high school students will be given their gift bags by the school office staff a few days before the holiday break.”
For questions or to adopt a student and shop for clothing and other necessities call Shannon Nelson at 719-239-1318.
