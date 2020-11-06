Historical society receives grant

The 1898 Free Methodist Church in Howard has gotten a new lease on life.
The church was the only religious building between Salida and Cañon City from its construction until 1955.
Today the building houses a collection of local artifacts and archives and is open to the public on a regular basis during the warmer months.
During the last six years, members of Western Fremont Historical Society have been working on finding ways to preserve the 122-year-old church which had fallen in to disrepair over the years.
The historical society acquired the historic church in 1999, but with years of inattention, the building was in need of skilled specialists to preserve it.
From 2014-2016 the historical society was able to get a $10,000 grant from History Colorado – State Historic Fund for a historic structure assessment of the building.
Based on the findings from the assessment, the historical society began fundraising and raised $24,000 as a cash match for ¼ of the funds needed to complete the project.
Local entities that contributed to the effort included: Western Fremont Historical Society members, the Pleasant Valley community, Sangre de Cristo Electrical Association Board of Directors and Operation Roundup, CoBank Sharing Success and a grant from the Anschutz Foundation.
Ellen Hopkins, who spearheaded the fundraising said the completion of the project is something that she dreamed for a lot of years.
Hopkins has owned property in the area for 20 years and has been a resident for 16 years and said she has always loved the old building.
“It means a lot for me to be able to help put a project together and have it done to national standards,” she said.
The remaining $71,928 grant needed for the preservation project was awarded by the State Historical Fund in early 2019.
Work on the project commenced in May and was celebrated by a final meeting Thursday and presentation of the check for the grant funds by Danielle Lewson, State Historic Presentation specialist of the State Historic Fund.
Architect Barbara Darden provided the construction drawings and contractor Jon Sargent of Deep Roots Timberworks carried out much of the work with the input of Older Than Dirt Construction’s Mike Perschbacher, who with Jesse Haro, also did much of the work on the windows.
The preservation work included stabilization of the original stone foundation, restoration of the windows, restoration of the wooden siding and trim, repainting the building with historically matched original colors and rehabilitation of the front entry to be Americans with Disabilities Act and Fremont code compliant.
For more information visit westfremonthistory.com or the Western Fremont Historical Society Facebook page.
