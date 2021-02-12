Next in The Cañon City Chronicles book released

Davalynn Spencer, a best-selling inspirational Western romance author, announced the Feb. 4 release of her latest book “A Change of Scenery”, book four in the Cañon City Chronicles series.
Set in Cañon City, Colorado, during the heart of its silent-picture era in 1911, “A Change of Scenery” continues the saga of the Hutton family with Cale and Hugh Hutton who were introduced as children in book three, “Romancing the Widow.”
“I couldn’t let the Hutton family go,” Spencer said. “I couldn’t let the early years of Cañon City go, for it is truly a town from the Old West that happened to survive. The fact that it was Hollywood before Hollywood during the era of silent pictures makes it even more historically intriguing.”
Early movies serve as the backdrop to the Hutton brothers and make for some breathtaking scenes, staged and otherwise, when Ella Canaday shows up.
She thinks life has cheated her out of everything she held dear, yet a Colorado cowboy convinces her otherwise. The woman who comes west with a movie crew for a change of scenery may find a change of heart as well.
Spencer is the wife and mother of professional rodeo bullfighters and is a former Prorodeo Sports News journalist and Porterville Recorder reporter and columnist.
She speaks at writing workshops, seminars, and for women’s retreats, and is the author of 18 published titles.
Her work has earned its way to the ECPA Fiction and Publisher’s Weekly bestseller lists and won the Will Rogers Gold Medallion for Inspirational Western Fiction.
Her books are available at various online retailers, through her website at www.davalynnspencer.com, or via the public library.
