Salida-area skateboarders and fans turned out in force last week for spectacular demonstrations and world-class competition at the first-ever Heart of the Rockies Rampage at Salida skateparks.
The two-day event, held in conjunction with the FIBArk Whitewater Festival, provided demonstrations Thursday at the downtown Skatepark, while international competition took place Friday at the Salida Skatepark in Centennial Park.
Friday’s competition was sanctioned by World Cup Skateboarding, an organization created in 1994 with a commitment to develop and direct quality skateboarding competitions around the world.
Contestants in Friday’s Pro, Masters (40 and older) and Women’s divisions competed for shares of $10,000 in prize money and coveted World Cup Skateboarding points, while “groms” (ages 12 and younger) and amateurs battled for awards and other prizes.
“It was kind of unreal to see what was happening here in Salida with that event,” said Stacy Falk, owner of Ramps and Alleys skate shop on U.S. 50 in Salida. “There was a huge turnout all day – fans from throughout the state came here to watch some of the best skaters in the world.”
Efforts by Friends of Salida Skateparks, a volunteer organization of skaters and community members who worked for several years to make the new Salida Skatepark a reality in 2021, were credited with producing a challenging and creative venue capable of hosting international competitions. That effort was spearheaded by Salida natives and professional boarders Derek Scott, Shea Donavan and Ryder Reed.
Some boarders mentioned a possible return of the major boarding event to Salida next year.
“I haven’t heard of any confirmation on whether the event will return next year, but it definitely seemed successful enough that they could do it again,” said Falk. “And connecting the event with FIBArk worked well because those who came here to watch the skateboarding also went downtown for FIBArk.”
Sponsors of the 2022 Heart of the Rockies Rampage were Ramps and Alleys, Fat Axes, Ohemoreday Properties, Hylton Lumber, The Sherman Market, Fun Street Family Arcade, Creekside Chalets, Captain Zipline, Aksels.com, Salida River Adventures, Salida Ace Hardware, Su Casa Furniture, High Side Bar and Grill, HonkHouse and Collegiate Peaks Bank.
Partners in producing the event included the City of Salida, World Cup Skateboarding, Friends of Salida Skateparks, FIBArk, Monarch Mountain, Vans and Tenderfoot Health Collective.
