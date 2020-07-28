Dr. Shikha Gupta starts allergy, immunology work at HRRMC

Dr. Shikha Gupta, a new addition to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center medical staff will provide allergy, asthma and immunology services for children and adults at the outpatient pavilion.
She is a graduate of the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship Program at National Jewish Health in Denver, where she studied under leaders in the field of atopic dermatitis (eczema) and food allergies.
She is also a board certified pediatrician, and trained in pediatrics in Bronx, New York, where she treated patient populations affected by the highest rates of asthma in the country.
“We are fortunate to have Dr. Gupta join our facility after Dr. Diane Napoli retired last month,” said HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko.
“It’s uncommon to have allergy services available in a rural community, and we are dedicated to continue offering these services,” he said
Gupta said, “I’m happy to be joining HRRMC and look forward to treating both children and adults who suffer from allergic reactions and recurrent infections.”
For more information or to make an appointment, call the HRRMC Allergy Clinic at 719-530-2000.
