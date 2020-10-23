For some people, cemeteries are a place to be avoided, but for the late Frank (Frangie) Ordaz, Woodlawn Cemetery (sometimes called Woodland) was a sacred place to be cherished and cared for. His granddaughter, Tracey (Ordaz) Mann and husband, Chris, are carrying on Frank’s legacy.
The cemetery off CR 108 and 107. was established at the base of Methodist Mountain in about 1889 primarily for the Hispanic people of the community.
Nestor Pacheco donated the land and eight members of the Literarios Club kept up the property.
The third caretaker was Anthony Dominguez, followed by Frank Ordaz.
When Frank died in 2009 at the age of 91, he passed that job onto the Manns.
Although it’s a position with no pay, the Manns say there is compensation in other ways because like her grandfather they value the history and sentiment surrounding this quiet spot where local residents have been buried from 1889 into the 2000s.
“People can still be buried there if they have a family plot and the space,” Tracey said.
The history of the cemetery is verbal, passed down from Frank Ordaz to the Manns.
“Frank took us to clean the cemetery every summer,” Chris Mann said. “What history we have is hearsay. We intend to maintain this place as well as possible to carry on his legend.”
Graves are scattered over the area at the base of Methodist Mountain on the east side of CR 108.
While large areas in the cemetery appear to have no graves, Chris said there are bodies in those places.
A fire passed through the cemetery in the 1950s and burned many of the wooden markers but after a snowfall and if the sun is just right, a person can see places where graves have sunk.
“Frank didn’t want any heavy equipment like tractors, coming into the cemetery to work for that reason,” Chris said. “These graves could collapse because the old wooden caskets have rotted by now and a tractor or truck could sink into a grave, not knowing it was there.”
At one time there was a book listing the burials in Woodlawn Cemetery but prior to Frank Ordaz accepting the caretaker title, the book was loaned to someone who was writing a historical article about the cemetery and was never returned.
Tracey’s mother and grandparents and great grandparents (Leiva) are buried there along with other relatives and she says that will be her final resting place as well, along with war heroes, children, victims of illness and our forefathers.
“The more affluent people were buried higher up on the hill and have larger monuments,” Chris said. “The Huntley-Hatfield-Hiles plot is one of them. It has a large granite monument and is surrounded by a fence. The monument overlooks the city of Salida.”
Another elaborate monument is that of Wesley Frederick Stroud, 31, a clerk and bookkeeper for the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad., and his wife of three months, Catherine.
According to the Aug. 12, 1890 Salida Mail he died of “brain trouble attributed to overwork.” Catherine’s obituary said “her sensitive nature never recovered from the shock and upon Aug. 23 at Gunnison (where her parents lived) her spirit, weary of the mass of mortality, burst the last bond that bound her to earth and went out into the great unknown to join her loved one.”
Unfortunately theirs was the only obituary The Mail was able to find in the old newspaper records.
What caused the death of Jacob Krummeck on April 12, 1943 and presumably his son, Charles, eight days later, remains a mystery.
The same is true of Charles A. Duey, died March 3, 1894 at the age of five years, three months and 12 days.
One of the oldest graves is that of Owen Welch, died Feb. 2, 1890, aged 29 years, 11 months, seven days.
One grave has the remnants of black granite. Frank Ordaz told the Manns the granite was hauled by wagon from a mine north of Salida and took two days to get to the cemetery.
A few graves are decorated with faded plastic flowers. Some have faded flags from the Elks Lodge. But for the most part, cactus, rabbit brush, yucca and dirt cover the graves.
There has been some concern among those who care about the cemetery that the expansion of Hardrock Paving would extend into the cemetery but Brian Sack, manager of Hardrock Paving assures The Mail this is not going to happen.
“Our expansion is nowhere near the cemetery,” Sack said.
“The future of Woodlawn Cemetery remains uncertain,” Tracey said. “Los Amigos have helped with cleaning in the past and the Salida Fire Department has done controlled burns. Calvin Carothers has been a dedicated provider of interment. To them and all the re-visiting families we greatly appreciate their help.”
The land is currently owned by Chaffee County. A fence partially surrounds the cemetery but was not finished.
Most of the time the cemetery gate is locked except for Memorial Day to prevent vandalism but those who have loved ones buried there or who want to visit can contact Tracey Mann at 719-539-5107.
