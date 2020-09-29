Vino Salida maximized outdoor space, allowing people to socially distance themselves in festive, music-filled air and by doing so continued the Tenderfoot Stomp tradition Saturday.
Once again the winery invited people to stomp grapes and help them make wine for the 17th annual harvest celebration.
“It’s going very well,” said Vino Salida’s sales and marketing director Jessica Shook. “You never know what to expect with this new world order. In the past this has been a very popular event and we wanted to be prepared and give everyone space by maximizing our outdoor space.”
She said they set up additional tents outside for the event and added more music. In the past she said they had music half the day, but went to a full day this year because they knew people would be hanging out and there was space for them outside.
David Tipton, Chris Nasca and Blue Recluse performed at the stomp.
“Blue Recluse has played the stomp for years; they’re like the house band for the event,” Shook said. “They’re super fun.”
Shook estimated 100 people took off their shoes and participated in this year’s stomp.
“At this point it has become a family tradition,” said Sabra Byer of Poncha Springs. “I used to participate before I had kids, but now I just bring them with and enjoy it just as much as we do.”
Shook said stomping on grapes is how owner Steve Flynn started Vino Salida in the first place.
“He’s been doing this with his homies forever,” Shook said.
Saturday’s participants stomped on Arandell grapes from Palisade to help make this year’s Tenderfoot Stomp wine, a dry red that’s aged in oak barrels. Shook described Arandell’s as a cold hybrid variety of grapes that do well in Colorado’s climate.
While the stomp might be over, Vino Salida will continue offering free live music to everyone on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We have a lovely large tasting room and patio (for visitors) to come and enjoy the beautiful views,” Shook said.
