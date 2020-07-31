Mother Jones show now available online

The Colorado TINTS (Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces) production of “Mother! The Story of Mother Jones” starring Jan Justis is available to view online.
Written by Jennifer Dempsey and Mike Broemmel, the one-woman play profiles the life of school teacher turned union organizer “Mother” Mary Harris Jones.
The show was presented twice to live audiences at Salida SteamPlant in July.
The video can be accessed at:
• The Colorado TINTS website at coloradotints.com.
• Colorado TINTS – theater in non traditional space Facebook page.
• Salida SteamPlant website salidastemaplant.com will direct folks to the other two sites.
The cost per view is $9.99, payable online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.