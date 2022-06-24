by Joy Jackson
Salida Regional Library
Colorado was not even a territory when Zebulon Pike and his crew of explorers entered into the Arkansas Valley and camped below Brown’s Creek. They were half-starved (and a little lost, though they didn’t know it) until a herd of buffalo roamed through. The explorers shot and killed eight of the unfortunate beasts, thus averting their own deaths. This was Christmas 1806.
By 1861, the Colorado territory had been formed. Keep in mind that in the 1860s, the county map of Colorado looked a lot different. There was no Chaffee County (and no Salida yet). Lake County extended all the way to Utah and included Oro City (Leadville) down south to Methodist Mountain and then west into the Ute reservation lands.
Richard Evans recalled: “The first settlers to locate on Brown’s Creek, or vicinity, were some miners who came from Cache (or Cash) Creek to spend the winter and founded a small settlement about a half a mile from the Arkansas River and named it Brownsville.”
The town of Brownsville, located just north of today’s Centerville, was established in 1865 as a stage stop where you could catch a ride to Leadville, and around it grew some farms and placer mining operations. There was a post office, and Richard Evans had a small store there. Judge Elias Dyer presided over the small school, and a Sunday school and literary society were active.
A Denver Tribune writer observed the following about the place: “Brown’s Creek is a small, rapid mountain stream running east 10 miles to the Arkansas River. Two ditches are taken out of this creek, near the foot of the mountains, one on the north and one on the south side … There are 16 families in this neighborhood, and from eight to 10 single men.”
There are a few contenders for who is the “Brown” of Brown’s Creek fame, and then later what became Brown’s Canon.
In 1862, the Colorado territory approved formation of the Cash Creek Park Ditch Company, a body that built and maintained the placer mining operations at Cache Creek, just west of Granite. Cache Creek was lucrative: The Rocky Mountain News reported that “… it is the finest, cleanest and richest looking gold that we have looked upon for a long time.”
Among the stockholders listed in the Cache Creek Placer ledger were two men named William Brown and John Brown. John is mentioned once in the ledger; William, on the other hand, figures more prominently and was a more settled miner in the area. The Cash Creek board regularly rented a room from William to hold their meetings.
This William could possibly be W.H. Brown, a prominent miner who was active in Clear Creek County during the 1860s-70s. He had a town named for him – Brownville – and also Brown Mountain, both in Clear Creek.
Another contender is A.R. Brown, who was mining in the Cache Creek area in 1864, “giving a most favorable report of the resources … next year, the yellow stuff will be taken out by the pound.” Brown prospected all around the region, finding gold in the Red Mountain district near Leadville. This Brown may possibly be Arthur Remington Brown, who later became a judge in the Eagle County area.
The town of Brownsville may have had a more protracted run but for the occurrences of murder and subsequent terrorizing of the local populace. It was the Wild West after all.
Elijah Gibbs owned ranch property between Gas and Brown’s Creek. In summer 1864, he had a verbal disagreement with a neighbor, George Harrington, about water rights, and after their argument, Harrington was mysteriously shot and killed.
Elijah turned himself in, since he was the prime suspect, and trial was set for October in Denver. Elijah’s attorney, Wilburn Christison, successfully argued that the caliber of the gun used in the shooting didn’t match the caliber of the bullet. So Elijah was freed.
He came back to Brown’s Creek, but an undercurrent of anger had already begun to seep into the area. Just under 200 men had formed themselves into a so-called “committee of safety,” among them Charles Nachtrieb (namesake of the town of Nathrop), John D. Coon and Baxter Stingley. The group was determined to “pursue Gibbs and his confederates to hell …”
1875 became that year of hell.
On Jan. 22, the gang, which included Sheriff Welden, who was sympathetic to the cause, crossed the line and became vigilantes. In the middle of the night they headed to Elijah’s house to hang him. They gathered wood and fuels and set about burning down the house in an attempt to bring Elijah out. But Elijah was a good shot and fired into the group, killing three. Startled, the mob fled. And Elijah fled the area with his family.
It was just the beginning and it only got worse from there.
Emboldened and encouraged, the vigilante gang made it a regular practice of rounding up locals who they believed to be on the side of Elijah Gibbs. They freely engaged in torture and murder to justify their cause. So it became a time of “sides” and a time of judgment and suspicions. Whose side were you on and where did your loyalties lie. No one felt safe, and everyone was looking over their shoulder.
The gang set up various headquarters in the Arkansas Valley, notably at Charles Nachtrieb’s grist mill in Nathrop, William Bales’ stage station at Cleora and at the Gas Creek schoolhouse.
The Rocky Mountain News reported on the gang’s methods: “Saturday morning they went over to South Arkansas and opened court, keeping up the farce until Sunday night, and Monday they returned to Chalk Creek and resumed examinations in the log cabin … Citizens were being marched miles through the snow and tried for alleged offenses which could have no possible connection with the case of Gibbs and Harrington.”
Ezra Ohmert, brother to D&RG agent Millie Ohmert, remembered the brutal treatment: “Whenever (he) ventured out, especially to Brown’s Creek, he was usually waylaid by a rider, who treated him roughly, and wanted to know who had stopped at the Ohmert cabin, and what the conversation had been.” One of Ezra’s friends, a boy named Jay, was hung up “in an attempt to choke a confession from him.” The gang kidnapped Jay and held him at the Bales’ station “jail” for days before he managed to escape.
J.W. Sprague, “a mere boy,” had his “neck stretched in an attempt to force him to reveal facts of which he knew nothing.”
Charles Harding had testified at Elijah’s trial and had publicly objected to the gang’s methods. He and his dog were both found murdered in April 1875.
After months of the vigilantes menacing the locals, Judge Elias Dyer had had enough. Upon hearing testimony from witnesses who had been terrorized by the gang, he issued warrants for 15 members. Unfortunately, the warrants ended up in the hands of Sheriff Welden, himself a member of the gang.
Welden led 30 men “armed to the teeth” to the Granite courthouse where Judge Dyer waited. They held Dyer hostage for nearly 24 hours before shooting him in the head the next day. Dyer was conscious for 15 minutes before he died, “weltering in his blood,” and chaos erupted in Granite, women screaming, men shouting, and gang leader John D. Coon leaned over Dyer and spoke sinisterly: “What a horrible murder.” The gang fled Granite.
The vigilantes had built their hatred on imagined grievances. But later it was said that they had committed their acts of terror in an effort to scare off ranchers in an attempt to take their land.
The territorial governor dawdled and no one was ever charged. At the time, it was referred to as the Lake County troubles; history now calls it the Lake County War.
A reckoning of sorts did happen. Many in the so-called committee of safety met untimely ends from murder or suicide or a quick illness. Wilburn Christison, who later became a probate judge, recalled that “… All the leaders of this lawless element have since come to some evil end, as if an avenger were following them.” But John D. Coon escaped mortal justice, dying at the age of 80 in Nathrop.
In 1880, when the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad built north into the Arkansas Valley, it marked the ending of the stage line and Brownsville. One of the rail stops the D&RG established was Brown Canon, near today’s Stone Bridge. Soon, the town of Brown Canon appeared nearby. Brown Canon (later Brown’s Canon) had established a post office in 1888, and a school, two saloons, a boarding house and stables served the nearly 100 people who lived there. Today, the Brown’s Canyon School can still be seen, located about a mile north of the U.S. 285/Colo. 291 interchange.
Joy Jackson is desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library. Follow twitter.com/SalidaArchive to see historic images of Salida.
