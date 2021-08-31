Chaffee County Public Health will offer a free intensive four-day peer recovery coach workshop Oct. 7-10 for anyone who wants to better engage with family and friends who may be struggling with addiction to alcohol and/or other drugs.
The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. All training and participant manuals are free.
Mike Orrill, special projects coordinator at Chaffee County Public Health, said in a press release, “I consider this training essential for anyone who wants to be a part of the solution in reducing the devastating impact of addiction to alcohol and drugs in our communities.”
Orrill said CCAR (Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery) is a nationally recognized peer recovery coach workshop that will “guide participants to harness the power of their life experience and learn the necessary skills to become effective and ethical recovery coaches and peer support advocates.”
The training will be conducted by Embark PCA Colorado of Colorado Springs (https://www.embarkpca.net).
“It is estimated that over 21 million Americans struggle with substance use,” Orrill said. “Clearly, we need some answers, and peer recovery coaching is an effective strategy. Over the past year, we have trained over 60 peer recovery coaches and are excited to bring this training to our community.”
To register, contact Orrill at morrill@chaffeecounty.org or 719-221-5418. Space is limited, so Orrill recommends registering early.
The workshop is sponsored by Peer Empowered Recovery Community Solutions and Chaffee County Public Health.
