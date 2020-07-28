Katherine Granzella receives Auxilian of the Year

Katherine Granzella has had a busy couple of weeks, with two family weddings, her son’s birthday and her own 90th birthday and receiving the 2019 Auxilian of the Year award for her longtime work with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
The HRRMC Auxiliary runs the hospital’s gift shop, donates financial support to the hospital and awards an annual high school scholarship.
Granzella was presented with the award at a ceremony in front of Granzella Hall Monday with a collection of friends and family present.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko made the presentation to Granzella, who was one of the founding five members of the organization in 1965.
Since then she has volunteered more than 5,572 hours over 55 years and has the third highest number of volunteer hours in the organization.
“Thank you for all you’ve done for everybody,” Morasko said.
Outgoing HRRMC Foundation director Kimla Robinson said Granzella is one of the auxiliary’s longest standing members and is a cornerstone of the organization.
“Thank you very much,” Granzella said, “I love it, this is great.”
