Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity and Salida School District are working together on a home in Spartan Alley which will go to an employee of the district.
In addition, Habitat also has plans for another build in Nathrop later this year.
Along with the many local volunteers, Habitat has also been able to continue their program of attracting college interns from around the country to help.
“This is a great group, as usual,” Jill Smola-Nall, Habitat executive director said. “The program has been a little different, because of COVID-19. We’ve had to practice social distancing at the work sites, and wear personal protective equipment.”
Smola-Nall said they also won’t be able host Habitat’s annual Mac and Cheese dinner fund raiser this year, but are working on some other plans.
“Having the interns here has been a big help,” she said. “They have really helped get the creative juices flowing for us.”
Mason Curry
PR/marketing intern
My name is Mason Curry and I am Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity public relations and marketing intern.
I am a 21 year old senior studying at West Texas A&M University where I am majoring in Advertising and PR and minoring in English.
I was born and raised in the Texas Panhandle. I graduated from High School in 2017 and soon began my next journey in education at WTAMU but as an economics major.
It didn’t take me long to realize this wasn’t the major for me and I began to explore different options.
I soon settled on advertising and PR because of the many job opportunities and my ability to utilize some of my best skills within that field. Since then, I’ve learned a lot about PR, made tons of memories, and even more friends.
This winter I began the search for an internship to get more hands on experience in my field and it seemed that the search would never end. I finally found Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity and I knew it was perfect for me. I applied quickly and interviewed not long after. Just a few days later I was offered the job and I was thrilled.
I’ve been working here for about a month and I am loving everything about this internship. I enjoy my work, I work with great people, and I get to do it in such a beautiful town. I am thankful for this opportunity. It’s truly been an incredible experience and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.
Taylor Reiheld
Residential construction intern
My name is Taylor Reiheld, I am a 20-year-old construction management major with a concentration in mechanical and electrical engineering and I am a junior at Kent State University.
I am also a contracted cadet in the Army ROTC at KSU in the Golden Eagle Battalion. This is a leader building program that will prepare me to become an Officer in the U.S. Army upon graduation.
I was born in Utah and raised on a farm in Ohio near a quaint rural town called Loudonville known for Mohican State Park, camping, and canoeing. I started out as an Architecture student in KSU’s competitive Architecture program but quickly found a love for building science when I took an introductory construction course as a part of my architectural curriculum.
I am more of a hands-on and active person with strong interpersonal and leadership skills so when I found construction management was a major I quickly switched, as I am passionate about building science and the people behind it that make our world a livable place.
Construction management is understanding structural concepts and bringing the necessary people together in order to breathe life into the design of a building and create spaces that people live their lives in.
I cannot imagine a more fulfilling career and I aspire to make as much of a positive difference as my career will allow. Starting in architecture has given me a unique perspective on the rapidly evolving industry from understanding the design process in depth all the way to the mechanicals of the finished product.
My other interests include photography and being active outdoors in hiking, snowboarding and motorcycle riding.
I am also the volunteer handler of a service dog in training, Oscar, with a non-profit organization 4 Paws for Ability that provides task-trained service dogs to children and veterans with disabilities. I love helping others and this is one of the many reasons I decided to take an internship with Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity this summer.
I believe everyone deserves not just a house but a place to feel like home and this is why I am excited to work with Habitat for Humanity this summer as a construction management intern.
Moving across the country to and living in alluring Buena Vista, Colorado has been an opportunity of a lifetime to experience new cultures and the great Rocky Mountains, exploring the great west in my free time.
This experience gives me the opportunity to test and apply my knowledge and gain hands-on experience while helping a family in need.
I look most forward to connecting with a community in order to build a house while helping others and sharpening my construction knowledge and skills this summer.
Nathan Weida
Residential construction intern
My name is Nathan Weida and I’m going into my senior year at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
I’m majoring in construction engineering and will be graduating in the Spring of 2021. Since I was little, I have always enjoyed building projects and fixing things.
I look forward to this summer working with Habitat and gaining experience while helping others. Buena Vista is such a beautiful place to be and I’m excited to go hiking and play on four-wheel drive trails this summer in my free time. I look forward to working with volunteers coming together to help others out.
To volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, visit their website atchaffeehabitat.org and click the “Volunteer Today” button.
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity has received certification as COVID-19 Safe by the Chaffee County Public Health Department.
