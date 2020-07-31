Williams turns 90

Col. Dave Williams, Salida, is celebrating his 90th birthday Sunday.
Dr. C. Rex Fuller was the attending physician when he was born at the old Salida Hospital in 1930, during the Great Depression.
His parents, Van and Agnes Williams, lived in what Williams describes as a wooden shack in Wellsville at the time and he and his siblings, Barbara and Bill, lived there until 1943 when they moved to Salida.
He attended all eight grades in the one room school at Wellsville.
“When I started my freshman year in high school in Salida, I was flunking everything,” Williams said. “Two teachers, Guv Gruenler and John Burgener quickly recognized that I was operating at a fourth or fifth grade level and helped me with homework assignments. The rest of my high school years I had good grades and ranked 16 in a class of 72 when I graduated in 1948.”
Upon graduating from high school, he worked in the auto body business for Stapleton Chevolet and for the Geist brothers, Fred and Al.
“Fred had a shop in Centerville and Al had one on Highway 50 near where the bowling alley is now,” Williams said. “Next I started my own house painting business. That lasted until I was drafted on January 4, 1952 during the Korean conflict, starting out as a private. ”
After two years of active duty, he was transferred to the Army Reserve.
“The reserve unit met in the basement of the Legion Hut and was called the 451st Engineer Dump Truck Company,” Williams said. “Ed Touber, who was Salida’s mayor for many years, was the commander. I had worked my way up to sergeant first class by then and Ed talked me into applying for a commission with the National Guard in Cañon City, which was received through the National Guard.”
His first assignment was commanding officer of the National Guard in Alamosa.
“Later I was transferred to various staff positions,” he said. “Eventually I was assigned to commanding officer of the 169th Field Artillery. One incident was a riot at Denver University in May of 1970 when I led a column of 1,200 troops. The riot was put down effectively with Brig. General Felix Sparks commanding.”
By the time he had retired from the U.S. Army, Williams had put in 27 years as a lieutenant colonel. He then spent time in the Army Reserve and was promoted to colonel.
“It was a total of 38 years and seven months from the time I put on the uniform to taking it off,” he said. “I have quite a bunch of medals but the two I’m especially proud of are the Colorado Meritorious Service and the U.S. Meritorious Service medal for engineering and writing the ground defense plan for NORAD.”
Despite being a kid from a one room school, who started out at the bottom of his freshman class, he graduated in the top 20 percent of Army courses taken in five major military colleges.
He also served 10 years as commander of Ray Lines Post 64 of the American Legion.
Reminiscing on his years in Salida, Williams looked back on 1960 as a ”big year.” That was when he became a born again Christian, finished building his house and got married. He built the house from plans he drew in mechanical drawing in high school.
Square dancing was another big part of his life. He was a member of Monarch Mavericks Square Dance Club and called square dances for 30 years.
“Looking back I can’t believe I got to live so much in 90 years,” he said. “No matter what job I did, I did it to the best of my ability. It’s been a good life.”
Today he enjoys meeting with friends for coffee in the morning at Hylton Lumber, a habit of many years, but says most of his friends are in Fairview Cemetery now.
“My last job as a painter was painting the trim on Hylton Lumber,” he said. “I’ve been a customer there since it opened.”
A family gathering is planned to celebrate his 90 years on Sunday. Friends who would like to send cards can address them to Williams at 1020 F St., Salida, CO 81201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.