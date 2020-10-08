Hannah Rhude, 17, a Salida High School senior, is the Student of the Week.
She is the daughter of Amy and Adam Rhude.
Heather’s favorite subject is math, but she enjoys all her subjects and has been a member of National Honor Society since her junior year.
For extracurricular activities, she is Interact Club treasurer, class president from 8th through 10th grade, has been on the Salida High School girls swim team and was captain three times, was a three time state qualifier and state champion in the 200 free relay in her junior year, was Student Council vice president, sophomore and junior class vice president and participated in track and field.
She was named Shavano Academic Booster Club Student of the Month in the
second and 11th grades, has been on the Honor Roll of Distinction from fifth
grade to the present, received an Advanced Placement award in her junior year, Most Important Swimmer award in her freshman year and another swimming award in her sophomore year, received a Rotary Youth Leadership Award and was first choice for the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Youth Conference in her sophomore year.
Her recreational and hobby interests include swimming, camping and being
outside and crafting.
She founded an elementary math intervention program at Longfellow
Elementary School to help fourth graders gain confidence in math, participated in Holiday Park and the Parade of Lights, serving cocoa and cider and helped with the Bluegrass Festival set up and take down.
Plans for the future are to attend Colorado School of Mines, Montana State
University or South Dakota School of Mines to earn a degree in engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.