140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1881: Mr. Woodruff of the firm of Woodruff and Sherman, Buena Vista, was in Salida Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
He leased the Howard building on First street for the term of one year. The firm will move their stock of books, stationery and notions from checkered to this place and open for business as soon as they can possibly do so.
They are enterprising, wide awake businessmen and are well known in the valley, having been in business at Buena Vista since the foundation of the town.
Mr. C. M. Sherman the junior member of the firm, will have charge of the house here, and will move to Salida with his family at once.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 21, 1921: The Salida Creamery broke all records last week and more than doubled the record of the corresponding week last year in the manufacture of butter and ice cream.
The creamery churned 10,600 pounds of butter from June 1 to the end of last week and sold 1,196 gallons of ice cream. The creamery has sold 8,000 pounds of butter since June 1.
Manager Chris Morck believes the creamery will beat this record in the next eighteen days.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 28, 1946: Twenty-eight people, mostly adults, who suspected chest trouble were given a free examination at a clinic at McCray Schoolhouse, Tuesday, and all were found to be free of tuberculosis.
The examination was conducted by Dr. A. R. Masten of Denver, director of the division of tuberculosis control of the State Board of Health. He was assisted by Mrs. Luella Strickler, public health nurse; Mrs. Frank Dickinson, county chairman of the seals sale campaign; Mrs. Bessie Shewalter; county superintendent of schools; Mrs. C.L. Rennie and Mrs. Alice Christensen, R.N.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1971: An extensive search Thursday for the body of a child believed killed in an airplane crash on Mt. Shavano in January proved futile searchers said today.
Mrs. Bill Stone of Gunnison, one of the recovery squad members who headed up the hunt said that they completely pried the crashed airplane apart in search of Kari Lin Dial, believed to be eight months old.
She said that the child was “definitely not in the wreckage.”
The searchers also used six foot aluminum poles to probe in snowbanks which might conceal the body.
The search and rescue unit plans to return in three to four weeks to resume the hunt for the remains of the child.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1996: Salida City Council passed on first reading an ordinance designed to curb spitting on the city’s sidewalks at its regular meeting last night.
City administrator Pat Brooks and police chief Darwin Hibbs said the change is being made to address the problem of young people gathered in front of the Hot Shots arcade on Lower F Street spitting on the sidewalk.
“We added two paragraphs to the ordinance to make it cleaner and clearer,” Brooks said. “This will make it much easier for us to prosecute.”
Looking at the sidewalk there, which was installed in 1990,” you couldn’t tell it was a new sidewalk. It used to be white,” Brooks said. Most of them who hang out there are cooperative. We’re after the ones who are not.”
Hibbs said one of those less cooperative patrons recently spit at the feet of a Salida police officer just minutes after being warned against doing so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.