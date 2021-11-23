140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 26, 1881: John Pulvermarker, the original “Cheap John” from New York, has opened a branch store in Salida.
Mr. J. T. Lawler, formerly with J. T. Blake Co., has charge of Cheap John’s establishment in this city.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 25, 1921: Ralph M. English, who has been employed as teller and assistant cashier in the First National Bank for the past two and a half years, has accepted the appointment of cashier of the Commercial National Bank, to succeed R. J. Pendergrast, who recently resigned from that position.
Mr. English has made a favorable acquaintance during his residence here, and his ability to fill his new appointment capably has already been demonstrated.
Richard J. Kane takes the teller’s cage in the First National Bank in place of Mr. English. Mr. Kane is a young man with bank experience having been with the First National of Florence, Colo., until recently, and comes to Salida with good recommendations.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 3, 1946: Parking meters will be installed in the downtown district of Salida about March 1 by the Karpac company, with whom the city council last night voted to sign a contract.
The meters will be installed on F Street up to Third Street, and on First and Second streets from E to G streets.
The meter hours will be from 8 until 6 except in front of hotels where the meter hours will be 9 to 6.
Free parking service will be permitted after 6 in the evening.
The charge for parking will be based on a one-cent, 12-minute unit.
The motorist can decide at the time of parking how long he expects to remain there and can deposit the number of pennies required up to two hours.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1971: Robert E. Ashley of Salida is building a new addition to the Saguache museum.
Residents of Saguache have long been proud of their old jail and interesting museum.
Saguache is one of the very early towns in the San Luis Valley.
The original museum had its birth during Colorado centennial year.
To celebrate historic landmarks that year, the Saguache Women’s Club directed a small “temporary” museum in honor of the Centennial.
Since that time, the museum has attracted many visitors since it is located on the main highway through Saguache.
The jail at the museum is calculated to be at least 100 years old.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 26, 1996: Some unresolved matters between Steve Reese of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the Board of Chaffee County Commissioners appeared to be on the way to being “ironed out” by the end of a Monday work session.
Reese appeared before the board Monday to express his surprise at the commissioners indicated last week they wish to have some management control over a possible Union Pacific Rail Corridor turned trail system.
The trail conversion could come about if a real operator is not found for the Tennessee pass line.
Reese asked for the commissioners to support the proposal last week.
Chaffee County and other county, city and local entities are being asked to provide money for matching funds for a state grant on the project.
