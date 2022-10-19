140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1882: A footbridge should be built across the river near the roundhouse for the accommodation of the railroad boys who live in the southern part of town.
As it is now they are obliged to walk a mile when less than half a mile would answer if there was a bridge there.
The town board would be justified in building a bridge there and we hope it will be done.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 20, 1922: Two men from the Western Slope were coming this way to Denver and stopped here to visit a friend who was ill in a hospital.
They told the patient they were informed at Gunnison that the sheriff was searching cars for bootleg and they were advised to be careful with the gallon they had aboard for medicinal purposes.
“We did not want to lose our car if it was found in it,” said one of the men to the patient. “When we saw we were approaching Salida we looked for a place to cache it. We found a haystack that was convenient and skipped over there with the gallon. Now, we want to know the best way of getting it before leaving town.”
His sick friend asked the exact location of the haystack. When his friend gave all the particulars, the sick man replied:
“You are a swell cache picker. That haystack is on the Hutchinson Brothers’ ranch and one of the brothers is the sheriff.”
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 20, 1947: The road over Tincup Pass from St. Elmo, which will serve the Tincup country, has been completed to within a mile of the top of the pass. County Commissioner John Mundlein had hoped to reach the top this year but there was an 18-inch fall of snow last week and it may be necessary to postpone operations until next year.
The new road will save the long trip over Monarch Pass. There has been a rough trail over the pass, which some autos were able to make, but the new road will be a first class mountain road.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1972: The first of an anticipated 700 mobile home units to be produced in Salida in the coming 12-month period is expected to roll off the assembly line at College Mobile Homes Sales Inc. at about 4 this afternoon.
The 66-by-14-foot, two-bedroom model will undergo exhaustive testing immediately after it comes off the plant floor.
The roll-off date comes only a few days behind the target date of mid-October set by Plant Manager Don Brunsvold when he took over operation of the plant several weeks ago.
Unlike many competitive mobile homes, the units produced here will use no sheet metal but will be fabricated wholly of wood and wood products.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1997: A BMX (bicycle moto cross) track for Salida youngsters has become a reality.
Even before construction was finished Saturday, Oct. 18, youngsters were having a great time trying out the “jumps” made by covering culverts with dirt.
The project got underway Saturday morning under the direction of Dennis Daley, owner of the new Sears store in Poncha Springs, and Jim Luchetta, with assistance from about a dozen youngsters who were eager to get the project finished and start riding.
“The city gave permission to put the BMX track in the area where Fifth Street crossed the Salida Trail,” Daley said. “The city owns a 100-foot right-of way there.”
