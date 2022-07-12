140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1882: J.W. Strayer, of Kansas City, arrived in Salida last evening. Mr. Strayer is interested with C.B. VanEvery in real estate adjoining town on the north side. They will throw this into the market and thus assist in building up a city.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 11, 1922: The strike in Salida continues peaceful. An officer of the Colorado National Guard was in Salida last week to find out if troops were necessary but apparently went away satisfied that no trouble is expected here.
The strikers meet daily at their hall. They were addressed last Friday by the Rev. W.L. Botkin, on Saturday by Father White and on Monday by the Rev. H. Ralph Bixel.
The strikers will go to the Tenderfoot road in body tomorrow to work on the road.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 11, 1947: New midget cars and drivers will compete to crack the track record of 19.8 Sunday, July 13, at the Heart of the Rockies Speedway with time trials beginning at 7 p.m. Ten events are on the slate.
Accorded by officials of the state midget racing association as one of the finest ovals in Colorado, the speedway was opened to the public during the Days of ’49. An unusually large crowd watched the events the second night.
Sunday’s events should be even more thrilling and faster, sponsors of the races say, since drivers competing in their first meet have got cars and drivers brought in for this week’s races will result in a roaring, skidding demonstration of skill and speed, sponsors declare.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1972: Chaffee County road crews wasted no time once they got to the job of laying the landing pad for the Leonard Nesbit Heliport at Salida Hospital.
The laying of the pad was first delayed for several weeks when equipment essential to a project which placed utilities lines underground was back-ordered. By the time the burying of the lines had been completed, the county’s paving machine and crews were in the midst of another project and the hospital work had to be put off once again.
This morning at 8 a.m. the crew was on hand and before noon the job was complete.
Overall cost of the job was about $5,000, which was raised in a campaign started by the late Leonard Nesbit and completed under the leadership of the Chaffee County Jeep Patrol when he passed away before he could see his project to a successful completion.
With the wind-up of construction work it is expected that plans for the dedication and hospital open house will move forward rapidly.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1997: Portraits of two prominent Salida pioneer couples were added to the Salida Museum Saturday afternoon in a presentation made by 13 descendents of the couples.
The pioneers, Jason and Phoebe Lewis Gillett, and their daughter and son-in-law, Julien Dewitt Whitehurst and Myrtie Gillett Whitehurst, were represented by family members.
While in Salida for the presentation of the portraits to the Salida Museum, the family also attended a ceremony at the home of Dr. Charles and Dorothy Shellenberger, 303 Fifth St., in which their home was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The Shellenberger home, originally the home of E.W. Corbin, Salida’s first mayor, was a longtime residence of the Gillett-Whitehurst family, who were the second and third owners, respectively.
