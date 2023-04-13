140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 14, 1883: J. Costello is putting up a fine building on Main Street in Garfield for a parlor bar and billiard hall which will be the general resort for all lovers of good wines, liquors and cigars.
Johnny knows how and where to buy them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 17, 1923: W. S. Buchanan was sworn in as mayor last night and all the officers chosen at the recent election took their seats.
All the police force was reappointed. Henry Sandusky was again named street and water commissioner.
Dr. C. Rex Fuller, city physician, and A. R. Miller, city attorney. J. W. Dean was elected mayor pro-tem.
The old council met at 8:00 and finished up the business of the administration.
Mayor Lorton and retiring councilmen Gorman and Dempsey addressed the old Council expressing appreciation of the harmony existing for the last two years and taking proper pride in the accomplishments of the administration just closed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 8, 1948: Vir N. James has received unofficial information from Washington, D.C., that the process of accelerating work on the numerous applications now on file there for local radio stations is starting.
It is expected that application for a radio station in Salida will be considered soon and that a permit for the station will be favorably acted upon within a month.
Three months will be required for the construction of a studio, transmitter building and the installation of broadcasting equipment before the station can go on the air.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 20, 1973: The Federal Aviation Agency has approved application for nearly $53,000 in aid money to be used for improvements at Harriet Alexander Field.
Salida Mayor Ed Touber and the office of the Chaffee County commissioners were notified yesterday that $52,680 has been allocated for the project, which will involve resurfacing the 1,200-foot main runway, marking it, paving a taxiway and marking it and expansion and paving of the parking apron.
The local grant was part of $7.2 million for 35 airport projects throughout the country, which Washington FAA officials announced yesterday.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 20, 1998: It’s been a long time coming, but recycling is finally visible on Chaffee County’s horizon.
The local buzz is that recycling bins for glass, tin, aluminum, newspaper and, eventually, cardboard will be set up at various locations throughout the county by fall.
Nothing is set in stone quite yet, but the pieces for the Upper Arkansas Regional Recycling Program are starting to fall into place, said Judy Lohnes, director of the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments.
UAACOG is administering the program, expected to encompass Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and perhaps in the future, Custer counties.
Participants in Chaffee County are starting to come forward.
Last week county commissioners signed a letter of intent to participate in the recycling program.
Poncha Springs has also signed the agreement.
Buena Vista and Salida have received copies of the agreement, though they have yet to sign them.
