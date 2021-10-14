140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 15, 1881: There was a dance Thursday night in Mulvaney’s new building on First street, and a happy crowd was there.
The time of year is coming when it is good for the gallant belles and beaus, old and young, to meet together now and then for the purpose of passing an evening in tripping the light etc.
Salida will probably have her share of them this winter, if the talk of the boys and girls amounts to anything.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 21, 1921: During the past few days the unusually warm weather has been the cause of many a person taking a new lease on life.
As ideal Indian summer or fall days, those we have recently experienced would be hard to beat.
With Old Sol putting in overtime every day the apple growers are rushing there picking as fast as possible, as the fruit has ripened very rapidly during the past week.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 14, 1946: The meat shortage was greatly relieved by the opening of the deer season.
New fallen snow kept the deer down from the mountain tops where they were easy marks for the hunters in this section of the state, but in the Leadville area the hunters were also at a disadvantage because the snow reached down into the gullies and valleys and made foot travel difficult.
There was a constant stream of autos and trucks yesterday on the way back from the hunting grounds.
Some of the hunters returned early Saturday afternoon with a deer.
One Kansas truck contained 10 dear, belonging to 10 in cars following it.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 14, 1971: Two escapees from the Colorado State Reformatory, at Buena Vista, who left the institution Wednesday afternoon in a state dump truck, along with another inmate who has been apprehended we’re still being sought today, according to associate Warden Nick Evans.
Evans said that authorities had “indications” as to the whereabouts of the missing inmates.
He confirmed the hunt is being centered in Denver and Colorado Springs where the inmates have relatives.
The missing truck has not been located.
The two are identified as Max Russell Irwin, 22; and Ralph William Hall, 18.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 17, 1996: FIBArk, Salida’s internationally famous boat race, is nearing the half-century mark.
To help plan for the 50-year celebration in 1998, 13 former FIBArk commodores gathered Sunday at the home of Leland and Ann Leak to review the past and plan for the future.
FIBArk stands for first in boating on the Arkansas River.
The name comes from the first contest which was conceived in 1948 when two boaters challenged each other to see who was “first in boating on the Arkansas.”
Others heard about the proposed race and also entered using foldboats, canoes and just about anything that would float, in an attempt to complete the 56 mile run from Salida to Cañon City.
Donna Rhodes, 1997 commodore, welcomed the group.
