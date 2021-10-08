140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1881: It is the intention of the people of Salida, when the capital is located here, to erect water works similar to those of Colorado Springs.
The South Arkansas furnishes an abundance of the pure fluid and it will be made useful.
It is a fact, laugh at it as much as you may, that legislators do sometimes use water, and when they want it they want it bad.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 1, 1921: Students’ parties must end not later than 10.30 o’clock at night. This is the dictum of the mothers of the Parent-Teachers association, who have decided to give close attention this year to the social activities of the pupils of the Salida schools.
All student parties will be properly chaperoned.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 8, 1946: Bigger and better is the ideal for the coming Hallowe’en party which is an annual event in Salida.
Chief of Police Julius Masters has asked Sheriff Emmett Shewalter to join with him this year.
School Superintendent L.A. Barrett and the Parent Teachers will cooperate as usual.
The Salida businessmen will be invited to a meeting in a few days to assist in formulating the plans for the event.
The Hallowe’en parties for the children in past years have been highly successful and it is the hope of the sponsors to make it better each year.
By providing the children with entertainment on Hallowe’en the city, the merchants and the people generally have been spared the annoyance of Hallowe’en pranks.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1971: A case of vandalism at Gibson’s Discount Center is under investigation by local authorities.
Jim Jordan, Gibson’s manager, told police Thursday shortly before noon that several items have been cut by what appears to have been a razor.
At various racks throughout the store the items were cut.
Damaged property included eight sets of insulated underwear which were cut across the back, 10 pairs of pants that were cut on the legs, and one wool-lined corduroy coat cut across the back.
The total cost of the property is estimated at $150.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1996: The Colorado Riparian Association awarded its Private Landowner Stewardship award to Glenn Everett of Everett Land & Cattle, Nathrop.
The award was presented at the association’s annual conference held October 1-3 in Pagosa Springs.
Everett was nominated for the award by the Sangre de Cristo Resource Conservation and Development Council for his leadership and educational opportunities provided to others through the Badger Creek riparian grazing demonstration area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.