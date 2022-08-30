140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1882: Mr. D.J. Playfair is figuring for a lease or purchase of the Salida Mining and milling companies works at this place with the view of adding to and changing the mill so as to treat ores by the lixiviation process.
Mr. Playfair had a large experience in the treatment of ores and should he take hold of these works he will make them a success.
He has sufficient capital to back him.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 1, 1922: Frank Gill, pioneer baker of Salida, has sold his bakery to West and Gill of La Junta, who will take possession November 1.
Mr. Gill opened the bakery here in 1884.
Four years later the building was destroyed by a fire and he rebuilt it.
It is one of the oldest business institutions in the city.
Mr. Gill will remain in Salida.
He has property interests here and having earned enough to retire on, he will spend the remainder of his life leisurely.
His two brothers were employed in the business with him.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 3, 1947: The city council last night accepted a proposal to extend L street so that it will have a southern outlet.
The Salida Hot Springs Park extends westward to the fence line of the Hammerer and Everett places, but the city left a space wide enough for a street, which has not been named. K street was 80 feet wide. It will be made only 60 feet wide and Mrs. Shields Howell, who owns the triangle end of K street, has agreed to eliminate an alley and to deed enough ground to extend L street to the unnamed street, which will give L street an opening to Highway 50.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 5, 1972: MUNICH – A wave of terrorism engulfed the Olympic Games today.
Arab commandos invaded the Israeli team’s quarters, killed a wrestling coach and took about a dozen Jews hostage against demands for the release of Arabs seized in Israel.
German police prepared to shoot it out with the invaders. The games were suspended at least until Wednesday afternoon. The terrorists, carrying submachine guns, climbed the fence of Olympic Village and burst into the Israelis’ quarters in predawn darkness.
The dead coach, Moshe Weinberg, was a former Israeli wrestling champion.
The Bavarian Interior Ministry announced that a second man had been killed.
In Jerusalem the Israeli Olympic Committee said it had word that Yosef Romano, a weightlifter, was killed in addition to Weinberg.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1997: Dr. Dave Dickerson is the 1998 FIBArk commodore.
The official passing of the commodore’s hat took place Friday evening, at a dinner on the patio of Gold Star Bar-B-Que and Beer Garden on U.S. 50 in Salida.
Donna Rhoads, 1997 commodore, made the presentation.
FIBArk is Salida’s annual boat race celebration, which takes place the third weekend in June.
The event was established in 1948. Next year’s FIBArk celebration will be the event’s golden anniversary.
Friday night was a big night for hats. It also marked the retiring of the “official” commodore’s hat, which has been worn by several commodores over the years.
Then three new hats were issued. Dickerson, as commodore, received the hat with three gold stars.
Dave McCann, race director and 1999 commodore, received a hat with two stars.
Rhoads, as immediate past commodore, received a hat with three silver stars.
