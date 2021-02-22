140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1881: It is proposed by some St. Elmo businessmen that a meeting be called and a company organized that will either buy out the present toll road or construct a new one as soon as the weather will permit.
The citizens of Virginia City and vicinity will undoubtably be willing to do their share in order to secure a road to this place as it is the nearest railroad point by several miles and the grades are much better than on the Cottonwood pass.
The gold and Tin Cup mining companies will be willing to help the project along, as their ores are shipped through this place.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 25, 1921: The Daughters of the American Revolution gave a most enjoyable colonial party last evening at the Assembly hall, it being the annual open meeting at which friends are invited.
The Daughters were gowned in colonial costumes portraying various characters from the early days.
A short program was given. Mrs. Ridgway told in an interesting way of the life of George Washington and Miss Iva Jane Thomas of Pittsburg, Pa., delighted all with a group of songs, among which were “The Blackbird” by Cyril Scott and “Philosophy” by Eamel. Miss Thomas possesses an exceptionally beautiful voice and sings with much ease and charm and she affords great pleasure to all who have the privilege of hearing her.
Refreshments were served during the evening. There were forty members and guests present.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 25, 1946: Sheriff Emmett Shewalter brought back from Grand Junction Victor V. Vickers, who will be given a hearing this week on charges of passing fraudulent checks. He was picked up in Grand Junction on a drunk charge and was identified by the description sent out by Sheriff Shewalter.
Sheriff Shewalter was surprised to learn, he says, that according to records found in the possession of Vickers, several checks had been cashed here.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 24, 1971: The Salida Chamber of Commerce plans to appoint a regional ambassador at their regular meeting March 4 at the chamber. Lana Williams, chamber secretary, reports that definite plans have been made to sponsor a representative to the 19-county program designed to attract industry and business to the lower Arkansas Valley region.
County Commissioner Dick Tuttle told the Mountain Mail that two more men have been named regional ambassadors in addition to Bruce Davidson and Jerry Sandell, two of the five representatives allotted to Chaffee County.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 22, 1996: The fate of the proposed merger of the Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads, a merger that could result in the loss of rail service through Chaffee County and the Upper Arkansas Valley, will be decided July 3, in Washington, D.C., by a vote of the three member Surface Transportation Board.
The next deadline in the process is April 29, when UP-SP must file its responses to applicants, such as Montana Rail Link, that have applied to purchase the lines UP and SP are interested in abandoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.