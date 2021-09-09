140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1881: Hon. A.J. Samson of Silver Cliff, pass through Salida on his way to Gunnison Thursday morning. Mr. Sampson, after taking a look at the surroundings, gave it as his opinion that a better place for the state capital could not be found.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 6, 1921: Heavy business in peaches, pears and potatoes has kept the second division engine men and trained men on the job.
The peaches are nearly all gone from the Grand Valley but other districts are a little later.
The potato movement is not yet at full height.
When the fruit has been disposed of the stock and green shipping will commence and the call movement will be heavier.
The outlook for a big business on the railroad for the balance of the year is quite favorable.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 9, 1946: E.C. Hightower, roadmaster for the Rio Grande Railroad at Grand Junction, has retired after 44 years or railroad service, at the age of 65.
He began working on the section for the Burlington in Missouri when he was 20 years old. He was section forman in Salida 32 years ago.
He also was foreman at Gunnison, Walsenburg, Soldier Summit, Salt Lake City and Grand Junction.
50 years ago
Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1971: Three men charged with second degree burglary were released from custody after a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon in Chaffee County Court.
The tree were charged in connection with a burglary at the Jug Liquor Store on lower F Street Aug. 28.
Judge Donald Meyers ruled that there was not sufficient cause to bind the tree over to district court.
One man was captured after a high speed chase through Salida early the morning of Aug. 28 and the pair were arrested later.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1996: Pueblo Bank and Trust added $380 to the Salida Library Building Fund Saturday, with the proceeds from a bake sale and car wash.
Bank employees and their families provided the “elbow grease” for the car cleanup, and were kept busy throughout the afternoon. The bank also made a $2,500 donation to the library last week.
With these and other fundraising projects underway in the community, Salida Regional Library is inching towards its goal of $150,000.
