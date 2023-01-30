The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: We are glad to hear that Captain John G. Evans has made a rich strike in one of his mines in the Tumitche camp.
The Salida Mail, Jan. 30, 1923: Application for a twenty-year franchise will be made by the Mountain States Telephone company at a meeting of the city council, Monday, Feb. 5.
The company seeks permission to use the alleys of the city for its poles and wire lines and to use the streets, which are now being used for that purpose.
In exchange for the franchise the company will permit the city to string its fire alarm wires on the company’s poles.
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 27, 1948: A night school two nights a week for veterans will start here on Monday, Feb. 2, for veterans on the “job training” program for about 36 former G.I.s under the sponsorship of Western State College of Gunnison in connection with the veterans administration.
The classes will be held Monday and Thursday nights in the junior high with L.A. Barrett as local supervisor.
The courses will be International Correspondence courses and the papers will be checked and scored by ICS staff.
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23, 1973: Monday morning, employees of the Climax Molybdennum Co. mine located at Climax, Colorado, produced the 300 millionth ton of molybdenite ore from Bartlett Mountain near Leadville.
The Climax Mine has produced more ore than any other underground mine in North America and continues to produce nearly 14,000,000 tons of raw ore each year.
The Climax Mine, operated as a division of American Metal Climax, Inc., has been the world’s leading molybdenum producer since the mine began operations in 1918.
Molybdenum is a prominent metal throughout the industrial world. Moly, as it is commonly called, is used primarily as an element in upgrading iron, steel and nonferrous superalloys.
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1998: Riverbend, the affordable housing project on the west end of Salida, is nearing completion and is expected to be ready for occupancy by the first of April, officials report.
Construction crews are in the drywalling phase of the $1.9 million project, reported site manager Steve Nelson.
Thirty units are spread throughout the four-building housing site, which will be rented to families and individuals with low to moderate incomes, said Anita Northwood, director of the Salida Housing Development Corp.
