140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 14, 1882: It has been suggested that one of Salida’s wants is a cemetery.
Not that Salida is an unhealthy community, that people die so rapidly the need of a cemetery is any more urgent here than elsewhere, but the end comes to people in this country as well as elsewhere and it is proper that they should be laid away to rest in a proper and respectable manner.
There are many beautiful spots in close proximity to Salida that might be utilized for the purpose mentioned.
It would be a good idea to form a stock company, sell lots and use the money thus secured in fencing, planting trees and putting the grounds in a properly decent shape.
Who of our citizens will take enough interest in the matter to move?
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 17, 1922: The ladies’ auxiliary of the four railroad brotherhoods held a reception yesterday for the striking shopmen in Trades and Labor Assembly Hall.
Eighteen ladies came with coffee, cake, candy and cigars and a delicious spread was prepared.
Toasts were responded to by the Rev. W.L. Botkin, Alex Wilson, W.F. Hoffacker and Harry Adams.
Lee Lewis sang several solos and Mrs. Rhodes presided at the piano.
All present enjoyed a pleasant afternoon and thanked the ladies for their hospitality.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 15, 1947: E.T. Howell, of Springfield, Colo., piloting an Ercoupe airplane, made a crash landing yesterday afternoon in the mountains west of Granite and escaped with a few scratches, but his plane was completely wrecked.
He walked six miles to the highway and was picked up by a passing motorist, who took him to Buena Vista.
Howell left Leadville at 1:15 o’clock Tuesday afternoon and headed for Salida, but encountered rain and wind and his plane was covered with ice.
He could not gain altitude and the ceiling was so low that the plane was scraping the tops of pine trees before he realized his position.
He set the plane down in a clump of trees.
The plane was completely demolished except that the engine may be salvaged.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1972: Friday the thirteenth was not a lucky day for Arnold A. Carstens, 47, Salida.
As he was travelling south on Colorado 285, his automobile struck and killed a calf, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The incident occurred two miles south of Buena Vista, at 6:20 a.m., and resulted in $400 damage to Carsten’s 1970 Chevrolet, F.K. Franklin, patrolman for the Colorado State Patrol, reported.
Carstens was not injured.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1997: A Salida bride is the first in the United States to wear a replica of the Princess Diana tiara and veil.
When Treasure Monroe said her vows Saturday, Oct. 4, with Aaron Davis at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, she was wearing number seven of a limited edition of 1,000 of the veils.
Love’s Bridal Villa, which is located with Hi-Country Florist on F Street in Salida, bought three of the veils at a bridal convention in Las Vegas, Nev., recently.
The first six were purchased by Macy’s department stores.
Love’s and Macy’s were the only two dealers in America to purchase the veils, made by Betty Wales Bridal Veils Corp.
Since Monroe’s wedding was Oct. 4, she was the first bride in the U.S. to actually wear the tiara.
The next “Diana” veil wedding is scheduled in late October.
