140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1882: Rev. C.M. Shepherd has purchased two lots on the corner of Park and Palmer avenues, Blake and Westerfield’s addition, and will move his residence down from Poncha.
The contract has been let for moving the building.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 26, 1922: Residents of Poncha Springs are highly elated over the fact that the postoffice will be retained there.
Notice was received the first of the month that the office would be discontinued and Poncha Springs would be put on the rural route.
The citizens at once created a petition and with the assistance of several influential Salida men, have been able to keep the office, the discontinuance of which would have caused much inconvenience.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 26, 1947: Harold R. Koster, president of the Salida Chamber of Commerce is to represent the Salida Chamber and this area on Governor Knous’ newly appointed Committee for Resources Development. The committee will meet in the governor’s chamber, Sept. 29.
This will be a state-wide program with more than 250 individuals and organizations from every corner of the State in attendance.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1972: V.L. McVey, operator of Crews-Beggs in Salida, today launched a project which he hopes will set a trend in motion throughout the downtown section.
McVey is remodeling the front of the department store to a rustic frontier motif complete with an overhanging roof which will extend over the sidewalk supported by poles in the fashion of shops and stores in the 1800s.
Mcvey said two of his fellow F Street merchants have indicated tentative plans to do the same. They are George Dorson of the Salida Flower Store and Dick Tuttle of Tuttle’s trading post.
His initial idea, McVey said, came from Salida’s sister community of Gunnison where a similar project has given that city’s main street a charming western look.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 17, 1997: Salida City Council Monday night accepted the resignation of City Administrator Pat Brooks effective Jan. 13, 1998.
Brooks is stepping down to enable the committee searching for a new administrator to advertise the position. She announced her intent to resign earlier this summer.
Mayor Nancy Sanger is in charge of putting together a committee of existing council members, newly elected council members (after the Nov. 4 election) and at-large community members to search for a new administrator.
While Brooks will no longer serve as the city administrator, she said Tuesday she will apply for the newly created assistant to the administrator position.
There is no guarantee she will get that job, though. “The new administrator will hire his or her assistant” she said Monday night.
When Brooks steps down in January, it will mark the first time in 11 years she hasn’t been involved with city government in one fashion or another.
In 1986 she was popularly elected to represent Ward 1 on council.
In 1988, she became the city’s mayor and in 1990 she started to perform the city administrator’s duties without pay. During that time she also stayed on as Salida’s mayor.
