140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1883: Local items are scarce, but it is far better that everybody should be quietly attending to their business than to have such a surfeit of turbulent and bloody news as, for instance, Leadville has.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 26, 1922: Sixty dinners were served to the poor in the Salvation Army barracks and thirty-five baskets were distributed to homes.
All who came were served and there was enough food to feed many more.
The Christmas tree celebration in the hall was attended by a large audience.
The Christmas tree stood on the stage and a big chimney was erected in the corner through which Santa Claus made his entry.
The hall was decorated in Christmas greens and Christmas bells.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 17, 1947: Two Rio Grande railroad employes were killed and four seriously injured at 2 o’clock Tuesday when their railroad motor car traveling south, was struck by an empty Cannon Ball Trailways bus also headed south, at the railroad crossing at Alder, near the Shewalter ranch.
The motor car was thrown from the track, pinning Marvin L. Ewing, 64, beneath it.
He died in the ambulance on the way to Salida.
He had sustained brain concussion and a broken leg.
The bus, driven by Wert. L. Little, 22, of Durango, was damaged by the impact and the brake fluid leaked out.
It traveled 688 feet before it was stopped by shifting gears.
Robert Rauer, 60, of Ridgway was thrown 54 feet and was killed outright.
Injured were Herbert Heffener, 58, of Poncha Springs; Norman Gore, 58, of Ridgway; William Kettle, 51, of Colona; and Nels Otto Johnson, 59, of Gunnison.
Frank Mohar, foreman of the B&B crew, who was driving the motor car, was not injured.
The driver of the bus was also uninjured.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 21, 1972: The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners hired Floyd Burkart recently, to manage the county’s weed control program, beginning Jan. 1.
He will be closely associated with the County Extension Office under the direction of Agent Leon Stanton.
Burkart came to Salida over a year ago from Atchinson, Kan., where he owned a pest control business.
During the winter months Burkart will inform property owners of the weed control project before the actual spring spraying begins.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 20, 1997: Officials say a spark or ember drifting from an incinerator at Monarch Manufacturing Co. caused a blaze that destroyed an estimated $20,000 worth of goods and equipment.
Firefighters from Chaffee County Fire Protection District Station 4 in Poncha Springs, responded to the business located 7 miles west of Salida on CR 140 at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
The company reportedly manufactures products – described by Kent Maxwell, the information officer for CCFPD, as boxlike containers made of paper – for nurseries and greenhouses.
About 50 to 70 yards from the main building , Maxwell said, is an incinerator likely used for burning trash.
A spark from the incinerator’s smoke stack, which appeared not to have a screen on top of it, landed on pallets that were stacked with finished product Maxwell explained.
